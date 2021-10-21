Bar Gate, Castleton (Pindale Road)

The most expensive properties currently for sale in the Peak District, according to Zoopla

The Peak District has some extremely desirable houses and properties – here’s the most expensive currently for sale.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 1:06 pm

The Peak District has some of the country’s most sought after properties. Every house on this list is worth over £1,000,000!

1. Burbage House, Upper Padley

Burbage House, Upper Padley, Grindleford, Hope Valley, Derbyshire S32. Cost: £2,000,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

2. Burlington Road

Burlington Road, Buxton, Derbyshire SK17. Cost: £1,995,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

3. Parwich, Ashbourne

Parwich, Ashbourne, Derbyshire DE6. Cost: £1,495,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales

4. Stoneheads, Whaley Bridge

Stoneheads, Whaley Bridge, High Peak, Derbyshire SK23. Cost: £1,450,000

Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Peak District
Next Page
Page 1 of 2