The eight most expensive houses currently for sale in Chesterfield

Chesterfield has a few properties up for sale that are valued at over £1,000,000 – as well as some others that aren’t far off.

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 1:39 pm

Using Rightmove for reference, we’ve made a list of the eight most expensive household properties in Chesterfield and ordered them from priciest to cheapest.

From swimming pools to huge garden areas, there’s a lot to be seen from the properties in this list.

1. Hart Lodge, Matlock Road, Walton

Hart Lodge is currently Chesterfield's most expensive property up for sale, featuring six bedrooms in a quaint countryside location. It's currently priced at £1,395,000.

2. Somersall Lane, S40

This property offers six bedrooms, two bathroom and is situated in a desirable location. The sellers are currently looking for around £1,250,000.

3. Cromwell Road

Another six bedroomed house, this one also has three bathrooms and a double garage. It is currently listed for £850,000.

4. Bridle Road, Woodthorpe

Host to three bedrooms, as well as two pony stables and a large garden, this property is currently listed for £675,000 (dog not included).

