The cheapest and most expensive streets to buy a house across Chesterfield have been revealed

If you’re searching for cheap places to buy a home in Chesterfield, or the most exclusive places to purchase a property, these 20 streets across the town should be on your radar.

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracks average house price data from HM Land Registry, to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located in the town.

The average house price in Chesterfield is £229,574, rising by £26,705 (12.7%) since 2020 and increasing by £5,351 (2.31%) over the last 12 months.

The cheapest and most expensive postcodes across Chesterfield are listed below – are there any streets featured here that surprised you?

1. Expensive and cheap streets

These streets have some of the priciest properties in Chesterfield - as well as some of the cheapest. Photo: Brian Eyre

This section of Chatsworth Road is the most expensive area to buy a home in Chesterfield, with an average house price of £873,750.

2. Chatsworth Road, S40 3NU

This section of Chatsworth Road is the most expensive area to buy a home in Chesterfield, with an average house price of £873,750. Photo: Google

Matlock Road is the second most expensive street for those looking to purchase a home - with an average house price of £720,833.

3. Matlock Road, S42 7LD

Matlock Road is the second most expensive street for those looking to purchase a home - with an average house price of £720,833. Photo: Google

Walton Back Lane also makes it onto this list, with an average house price of £714,666.

4. Walton Back Lane, S42 7LT

Walton Back Lane also makes it onto this list, with an average house price of £714,666. Photo: Google

