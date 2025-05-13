The cheapest and most expensive streets to buy a house across Chesterfield have been revealed

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracks average house price data from HM Land Registry, to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located in the town.

The average house price in Chesterfield is £229,574, rising by £26,705 (12.7%) since 2020 and increasing by £5,351 (2.31%) over the last 12 months.

The cheapest and most expensive postcodes across Chesterfield are listed below – are there any streets featured here that surprised you?

Expensive and cheap streets

Chatsworth Road, S40 3NU This section of Chatsworth Road is the most expensive area to buy a home in Chesterfield, with an average house price of £873,750.

Matlock Road, S42 7LD Matlock Road is the second most expensive street for those looking to purchase a home - with an average house price of £720,833.

Walton Back Lane, S42 7LT Walton Back Lane also makes it onto this list, with an average house price of £714,666.