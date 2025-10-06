The price of the average house in some parts of the county has soared by as much as 24% in a year, the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics reveal.

The biggest annual percentage increase was recorded in the Amber Valley neighbourhood of Duffield, Quarndon and Kirk Langley.

The average house price there soared by 24.3% to £460,000 during the year ending in March 2025, the latest period for which localised figures are available.

That was one of the largest leaps in the whole of England and Wales.

The charming village of Duffield, which straddles the River Ecclesbourne and is home to the ruins of a once grand Norman castle, has been described as one of the best places to live in Derbyshire.

It boasts a number of excellent pubs, restaurants and cafes, plus a thriving, friendly community and good schools.

The other parts of Derbyshire where house prices are soaring include a popular market town known as the gateway to the Peak District, and a suburb of Chesterfield which combines a village atmosphere with easy access to the bustling town centre.

Below are the nine areas of Derbyshire where average house prices rose fastest during the year ending in March 2025, according to the Office for National Statistics. They are listed in reverse order.

Where do you think is the best place to live in Derbyshire, and what do you think are the county’s hidden gems?

1 . Eckington East and Renishaw The average house price in Eckington East and Renishaw, in North East Derbyshire, has increased by 15.5% in a year, to £201,000. That's the ninth biggest annual percentage rise in Derbyshire, and the 544th biggest in England and Wales.

2 . South Normanton West The average house price in South Normanton West, in Bolsover, has increased by 15.7% in a year, to £176,500. That's the eighth biggest annual percentage rise in Derbyshire, and the 518th biggest in England and Wales.

3 . Glossop The average house price in Glossop, in the High Peak. has increased by 16% in a year, to £230,000. That's the seventh biggest annual percentage rise in Derbyshire, and the 497th biggest in England and Wales.