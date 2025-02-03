The 28 most expensive streets to buy a home across Derbyshire and the Peak District in 2025 – including Bakewell, Matlock, Buxton, Dronfield, Duffield, Chesterfield and Darley Dale

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 15:03 BST
If you’re looking for an exclusive place to purchase a property across Derbyshire and the Peak District, these streets are home to the most expensive properties in the county.

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracks average house price data from HM Land Registry, to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the county.

The most expensive streets in Derbyshire and the Peak District are listed below. Chesterfield, South Derbyshire and Derby are not included in this list.

Wirksworth Road tops the list of Derbyshire’s most expensive streets, with an average house price of £1,452,750.

1. Wirksworth Road, Duffield - DE56 4AR

Wirksworth Road tops the list of Derbyshire’s most expensive streets, with an average house price of £1,452,750. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hazelwood Road is the next street to feature in this ranking, with an average house price of £1,060,357.

2. Hazelwood Road, Duffield - DE56 4AA

Hazelwood Road is the next street to feature in this ranking, with an average house price of £1,060,357. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Another section of Hazelwood Road makes it into this list, with an average house price of £949,680.

3. Hazelwood Road, Duffield - DE56 4DP

Another section of Hazelwood Road makes it into this list, with an average house price of £949,680. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Station Road is next on the list, with an average house price of £939,000.

4. Station Road, Bakewell - DE45 1GA

Station Road is next on the list, with an average house price of £939,000. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictChesterfieldBuxtonMatlockDarley DaleBakewell
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice