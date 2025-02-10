The 18 cheapest places to buy a house across Derbyshire in 2025 have been revealed – including Chesterfield, Buxton, Bolsover, Heanor and Ripley

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Feb 2025, 12:55 BST
The least expensive areas to live across Derbyshire have been revealed - perfect for anyone planning to move in the coming months.

If you’re searching for a new home in Derbyshire, but the price is putting you off a potential move, there are still a number of areas across the county where the average house will set you back less than £150,000.

These are the least expensive places to live across Derbyshire, based on the median house price data from the Office for National Statistics.

The full list of the cheapest areas to purchase a home in Derbyshire can be found below – is there anywhere featured in this ranking that surprised you?

These are the cheapest places to buy a house across the county.

1. Cheapest places in Derbyshire

These are the cheapest places to buy a house across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Somercotes and Pye Bridge was ranked as the joint-cheapest area to live, with an average house price of £135,000.

2. Somercotes and Pye Bridge

Somercotes and Pye Bridge was ranked as the joint-cheapest area to live, with an average house price of £135,000. Photo: Brian Eyre

Bolsover North and Shuttlewood were also ranked as the joint-cheapest places to live, with a house in the area costing £135,000 on average.

3. Bolsover North and Shuttlewood

Bolsover North and Shuttlewood were also ranked as the joint-cheapest places to live, with a house in the area costing £135,000 on average. Photo: Brian Eyre

Creswell and Hodthorpe are another of the joint-cheapest places to live, with the average house price sitting at £135,000.

4. Creswell and Hodthorpe

Creswell and Hodthorpe are another of the joint-cheapest places to live, with the average house price sitting at £135,000. Photo: Google

