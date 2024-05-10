We have compiled a list of some of the best areas to live across Derbyshire and the Peak District – using data to compare annual average household income, average house prices and life expectancy for both men and women.
These towns and villages are among those where residents earn more and live longer than their counterparts across the county – in houses that are more expensive than anywhere else.
The statistics for annual average household income and average house prices were taken from the Office for National Statistics.
The most recent data for average life expectancy in each area was taken from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.
South Derbyshire and Derby were not included in this list, and these places are not ranked in any particular order.