Taylor Wimpey to run weekend mortgage payments saver event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Home hunters are invited to the event, which will be held at Taylor Wimpey’s Boundary Moor Gardens development on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th April.

The housebuilder has partnered with Own New, a property finance company, and leading mortgage lenders, to give buyers access to reduced rate mortgages*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mortgage rates of below 1.87%* are available through the newly created Own New Rate Reducer scheme.

Taylor Wimpey's Boundary Moor Gardens development, Sinfin

Taylor Wimpey’s friendly sales team will be on hand at each event to give customers the opportunity to ask questions about the new scheme and how they can use it. An Independent Financial Advisor will also be available to offer specialist advice.

Sarah Pasco, Interim Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “Making life as easy as we can for Taylor Wimpey customers when they first move into their new home is of the utmost importance to us.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to our saver events, which are focused on the new Own New Rate Reducer scheme. Through the scheme, it is now possible for first time buyers and existing homeowners to buy a brand-new home with access to competitive mortgage rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll connect each new customer with an Own New approved Financial Advisor to determine if the Own New Rate Reducer scheme applies to them. Even if they don't fit the traditional lending criteria, as for example, they're self-employed, have previously been furloughed or don't yet have a credit rating, they could still qualify for a standard mortgage with a competitive interest rate.

“We would encourage anyone that is intrigued by the scheme or is interested in coming along to our event at Boundary Moor Gardens, to contact the sales team at the development to book an appointment.”

For more information about the two, three and four-bedroom homes available to buy at Boundary Mood Gardens, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/sinfin/boundary-moor-gardens.