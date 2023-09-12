News you can trust since 1855
Taylor Wimpey to host moving made easier event for home-hunters across Derbyshire

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands has announced a moving made easier event that is set to take place at its development in Derbyshire this month.
By Jack OConnorContributor
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Taking place on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September at the housebuilder's Boundary Moor Gardens development in Sinfin, the event is designed to help make buyers aware of the incentives that are available to them when buying a Taylor Wimpey home.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive free advice from an independent financial advisor. Taylor Wimpey’s experienced sales team will also be on hand to provide insight into the incentives available.

Carl Cooke, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We aim to provide individuals, couples, friends and families with as much support as possible as they look to take the next step in their homeownership journey with confidence.

The Wortham house type, at Taylor Wimpey's Boundary Moor Gardens development, SinfinThe Wortham house type, at Taylor Wimpey's Boundary Moor Gardens development, Sinfin
“We understand that the path to owning a new home can be complex, and that's why we're committed to providing both tailored incentives and expert advice in an effort to guide our customers through the process.”

For more information about the three and four-bedroom homes currently available at Boundary Moor Gardens, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/sinfin/boundary-moor-gardens. Prices start from £246,000.

