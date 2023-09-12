Taylor Wimpey to host moving made easier event for home-hunters across Derbyshire

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking place on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September at the housebuilder's Boundary Moor Gardens development in Sinfin, the event is designed to help make buyers aware of the incentives that are available to them when buying a Taylor Wimpey home.

Attendees will have the opportunity to receive free advice from an independent financial advisor. Taylor Wimpey’s experienced sales team will also be on hand to provide insight into the incentives available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carl Cooke, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We aim to provide individuals, couples, friends and families with as much support as possible as they look to take the next step in their homeownership journey with confidence.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wortham house type, at Taylor Wimpey's Boundary Moor Gardens development, Sinfin

“We understand that the path to owning a new home can be complex, and that's why we're committed to providing both tailored incentives and expert advice in an effort to guide our customers through the process.”