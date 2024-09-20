Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A charming three-bedroom bungalow on the Derbyshire border has come up for sale at £435,000.

The home is situated in the far corner of Street Farm Close, a quiet cul-de-sac in Harthill.

It has a large total floor area of over 1,400 sq ft.

Purple Bricks described the lounge as “versatile”, with natural light “pouring through the windows”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charming three-bedroom bungalow is on the market for £435,000.

The property has three bedrooms, two of which feature an ensuite.

The garden backs onto a privately-owned meadow.

See the photos below to decide if the home could be right for you, and contact Purple Bricks with any further enquiries.