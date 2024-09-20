Take a look inside this bungalow with exposed beams and garden backing onto private meadow

By Chloe Aslett
Published 20th Sep 2024, 09:39 BST
A charming three-bedroom bungalow on the Derbyshire border has come up for sale at £435,000.

The home is situated in the far corner of Street Farm Close, a quiet cul-de-sac in Harthill.

It has a large total floor area of over 1,400 sq ft.

Purple Bricks described the lounge as “versatile”, with natural light “pouring through the windows”.

The charming three-bedroom bungalow is on the market for £435,000.

The property has three bedrooms, two of which feature an ensuite.

The garden backs onto a privately-owned meadow.

See the photos below to decide if the home could be right for you, and contact Purple Bricks with any further enquiries.

