Take a look inside this bungalow with exposed beams and garden backing onto private meadow
The home is situated in the far corner of Street Farm Close, a quiet cul-de-sac in Harthill.
It has a large total floor area of over 1,400 sq ft.
Purple Bricks described the lounge as “versatile”, with natural light “pouring through the windows”.
The property has three bedrooms, two of which feature an ensuite.
The garden backs onto a privately-owned meadow.
See the photos below to decide if the home could be right for you, and contact Purple Bricks with any further enquiries.