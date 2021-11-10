Take a look at this stunning six-bedroom Edwardian house in Chesterfield - on sale for £1million

On the market for £1million, Apple Trees on Lancaster Road, Chesterfield, is set in landscaped grounds and enjoys seclusion and privacy from neighbouring homes.

The property website Zoopla describes the period property as retaining “many original features whilst enjoying modern fittings and décor, having been extensively and lovingly refurbished by the current owners and is beautifully presented throughout.”

An eye-catching modern dining kitchen/family room is bright and airy and benefits from natural light through a roof lantern and French doors.

All the bedrooms enjoy spectacular views over the grounds and three of them are fitted with ensuites.

The property has a considerable lawned garden to the rear of the property as well as a sizeable garage with additional space to the side (suitable for further extension, subject to consents).

Additionally, the property currently occupies more than an acre of gardens. Planning permission is granted to erect six luxury family homes on this land. The purchase allows for the plot to be split so that the house is sold independently with the land being sold as a development opportunity or alternatively, the property could be bought with the land (which is available at additional negotiation) to retain the magnificent gardens.

To arrange a viewing or for further information, contact Staves Estate Agent

Entrance hall The stunning hallway has an attractive tiled floor, two walk-in store rooms and a cloakroom.

Lounge The lounge has a period fireplace with wood burning stove and is a room for the property's owners and their guests to relax in and enjoy the views of the gardens.

Kitchen The striking dining/kitchen has fitted units with integrated appliances. Impressive roof lantern, bi folding doors and separate French doors which open onto the stunning gardens.

Dining room The dining room enjoys natural light from the French doors opening onto the grounds.