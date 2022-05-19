Take a look at this £600,000 four-bedroom home with Art Deco windows and planning consent for double garage in desirable village on edge of Peak District

The family dormer home in Holymoor Road, Holymoorside has been extended since it was built in the 1930s but retains the original Art Deco windows.

Accommodation includes a contemporary breakfast galley kitchen, dining room, reception room, double bedrooms of which two are on the ground floor and the main having a dressing room, a family bathroom and fully tiled shower room. There is the potential for extension (subject to consents).

The rear south-west facing gardens are landscaped and adjoin open fields. There is a stone flagged patio with pizza oven and barbecue area which is perfect for outdoor entertaining, fruit trees, sleeper edged raised vegetable beds, a greenhouse and a lawn.

Planning consent has been given to replace the existing garage with a double garage at the front of the property, widen the access, construct new retaining walls and repair existing retaining walls.

Holymoorside is Chesterfield’s most sought after semi rural location, positioned on the fringe of the Peak National Park and within the Brookfield School catchment area.

Contact the estate agent Wards on 01246 908039

1. Breakfast kitchen Bespoke base and wall units, wooden worktops and an inset Belfast sink/drainer are features of the breakfast kitchen. There is an electric Aga with chimney extractor over. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Reception room Bathed in natural light, this family room has access to the landscaped rear gardens. A multi fuel burner stands on the hearth. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Dining room A curved Art Deco window overlooks the rear gardens and a staircase leads to the first floor. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Bedroom The two ground-floor bedrooms are doubles, the main one has a dressing room. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales