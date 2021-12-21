The house at Handley Lane, Clay Cross, sitting just outside Woolley Moor, is on the market for £525,000.

The house is listed as a “ stunning extended detached family home in superb rural position” on the property website Zoopla. Its seller commented: “We moved to this property with our children in 1987 and our favourite thing about our home are the lovely countryside views.”

An open-plan kitchen has cream shaker-style units and a cooking range is included in the sale.

There’s a ground-floor shower room and first-floor family bathroom.

Electric storage heating warms the house.

The walled and tiered front garden has a lawn, a paved path and steps leading up to a patio.

A vegetable garden, store room and paved seating area is at the rear of the house.

The property stands on a good-sized plot, has an integral double garage and ample parking space.

To arrange a viewing contact Wilkins Vardy on 01246 494053 or email: [email protected]

1. KItchen The kitchen has a range of Shaker style wall, drawer and base units with solid wood work surfaces and upstands, including an island unit. The range cooker is included in the sale. There is also a multi-fuel stove and built-in understair store. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Dining room The dining room has a vaulted ceiling and bi-fold doors which open onto a front patio. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Patio There is a paved patio at the front of the house. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Lounge The lounge, which has a cast iron fireplace and electric fire, looks out onto open countryside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales