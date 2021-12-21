The house at Handley Lane, Clay Cross, sitting just outside Woolley Moor, is on the market for £525,000.
The house is listed as a “ stunning extended detached family home in superb rural position” on the property website Zoopla. Its seller commented: “We moved to this property with our children in 1987 and our favourite thing about our home are the lovely countryside views.”
An open-plan kitchen has cream shaker-style units and a cooking range is included in the sale.
There’s a ground-floor shower room and first-floor family bathroom.
Electric storage heating warms the house.
The walled and tiered front garden has a lawn, a paved path and steps leading up to a patio.
A vegetable garden, store room and paved seating area is at the rear of the house.
The property stands on a good-sized plot, has an integral double garage and ample parking space.
To arrange a viewing contact Wilkins Vardy on 01246 494053 or email: [email protected]