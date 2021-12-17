The detached property on Main Road, Higham, near Alfreton, is on the market with a guide price of £400,00 to £450,000.

Take a look at this beautiful three-bedroom period property in conservation village near Alfreton

A three-bedroom detached stone built period property in the heart of an historic conservation village near Alfreton is up for sale.

The well-presented house, at Main Road, Higham, is on the market with a guide price of £400,000 to £450,000.

Wooden beams and exposed stonework offer olde worlde charm. while feature fireplaces in the dining room and sitting room add to the warm, cosy atmosphere of the property and provide a focal point.

The house contains a modern fitted kitchen and bathroom, the latter with a large shower area.

There is a good sized enclosed garden with a patio area.

A driveway provides parking space for several vehicles and there is double garaging.

The property website Zoopla describes the house as beautiful. To find out more, contact Sally Botham Estates Ltd at https://sallybotham.co.uk, email: [email protected] or call 01629 760899.

1. Lounge

The exposed stone fireplace and timber beams highlight the age of the property.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with a range of modern Shaker-style cupboards.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Dining room

Rustic wooden beams and a feature fireplace add to the olde worlde charm of the property.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Bedroom

The property has three bedrooms on the first floor.

Photo: Zoopla

