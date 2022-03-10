Sutton Scarsdale Hall's grounds offer house-hunters a rare opportunity to buy four-bedroom £599,000 bungalow in gated community

On the market for £599,000, the four-bedroom property in the gated community at Hall Drive is within easy reach of the M1 motorway and Chesterfield.

Generously-sized rooms would suit a growing family and there are fantastic countryside views from the garden, with French doors leading from the lounge to the outdoor area.

The main bedroom, which contains fitted wardrobes and has an en-suite shower room, looks out over the garden and to the countryside beyond.

A kitchen diner includes a multi-fuel burner, breakfast bar and integrated appliances, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and a range oven.

The property has solid fuel heating (oil) and a new boiler was fitted approximately two years ago.

Excellent storage is available throughout the bungalow, according to the website Zoopla.

A double garage and a garden with pergola and paved seating areas are among the property’s attributes.

To arrange a viewing, call the agent Strada Estates on 01246 494314.

1. Kitchen The kitchen diner with breakfast bar has a multi-fuel burner and integrated appliances, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and a range oven. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Utility room The utility room has space for a washer, tumble drier and tall fridge-freezer. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Lounge Admire the views of countryside from inside the lounge or go through the Friench doors to access the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Bedroom The main bedroom has fitted wardrobes and enjoys views of the countryside. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales