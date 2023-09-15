This spacious property contains everything that a growing family needs in a home.

The beautifully presented, extended house at Mansfield Road, Hasland has four double bedrooms, a superb refitted kitchen/family room and three contemporary refitted bathrooms.

Wilkins Vardy, who is marketing the property, said: “The main house has been extended and modernised to the highest standards, with high specification fittings and impressive spacious rooms.”

A detached two-storey garage has a gym on the upper floor. The landscaped south facing garden contains a large summerhouse and a covered gazebo. There is ample car parking/caravan standing at the front of the house.

Offers in the region of £580,000 are being sought for the property which covers more than 3000 square feet.

Further details are available on the Zoopla website or call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 494110.

1 . Bird's-eye view This photo of the back of the property at Mansfield Road, Hasland shows the extended house, summerhouse and covered gazebo. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Front aspect Electric gates lead onto a block paved area which offers ample room for parking or caravan standing. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . KItchen The kitchen is fitted with solid oak wall, drawer and base units, complemented by granite worktops and upstands, including a large central island unit. Integrated appliances include a microwave, dishwasher, wine cooler, two electric ovens, and a five-ring gas hob. A large American-style fridge-freezer is included in the sale. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Office/study A good sized space for home working or studying, this room is handy for refreshment breaks as it has access to the kitchen through French doors. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales