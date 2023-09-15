News you can trust since 1855
Superb four-bed family home near Chesterfield has a gym in detached two-storey garage

This spacious property contains everything that a growing family needs in a home.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Sep 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST

The beautifully presented, extended house at Mansfield Road, Hasland has four double bedrooms, a superb refitted kitchen/family room and three contemporary refitted bathrooms.

Wilkins Vardy, who is marketing the property, said: “The main house has been extended and modernised to the highest standards, with high specification fittings and impressive spacious rooms.”

A detached two-storey garage has a gym on the upper floor. The landscaped south facing garden contains a large summerhouse and a covered gazebo. There is ample car parking/caravan standing at the front of the house.

Offers in the region of £580,000 are being sought for the property which covers more than 3000 square feet.

Further details are available on the Zoopla website or call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 494110.

This photo of the back of the property at Mansfield Road, Hasland shows the extended house, summerhouse and covered gazebo.

Electric gates lead onto a block paved area which offers ample room for parking or caravan standing.

The kitchen is fitted with solid oak wall, drawer and base units, complemented by granite worktops and upstands, including a large central island unit. Integrated appliances include a microwave, dishwasher, wine cooler, two electric ovens, and a five-ring gas hob. A large American-style fridge-freezer is included in the sale.

A good sized space for home working or studying, this room is handy for refreshment breaks as it has access to the kitchen through French doors.

