Superb four-bed family home near Chesterfield has a gym in detached two-storey garage
The beautifully presented, extended house at Mansfield Road, Hasland has four double bedrooms, a superb refitted kitchen/family room and three contemporary refitted bathrooms.
Wilkins Vardy, who is marketing the property, said: “The main house has been extended and modernised to the highest standards, with high specification fittings and impressive spacious rooms.”
A detached two-storey garage has a gym on the upper floor. The landscaped south facing garden contains a large summerhouse and a covered gazebo. There is ample car parking/caravan standing at the front of the house.
Offers in the region of £580,000 are being sought for the property which covers more than 3000 square feet.
Further details are available on the Zoopla website or call Wilkins Vardy on 01246 494110.