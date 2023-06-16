News you can trust since 1855
Stylish modern home with rooftop balcony on the market for £300,000

This unique and modern bungalow offers contemporary, open-plan living that includes a rooftop balcony.
By Richard Silverwood
Published 16th Jun 2023, 05:00 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 10:57 BST

On the market for £300,000 with estate agent Purplebricks, it is architect-designed and also finished to a very high standard.

The detached,three-bedroom home sits on Percy Street, just over the Derbyshire border near Eastwood town centre, and comes complete with off-street parking space at the front on a block-paved driveway and a landscaped garden at the back that consists of an artificial lawn, patio and summer house.

The entrance hall, which features a glass balustrade staircase and under-stairs pantry cupboard, leads the way into the interior. An open-plan kitchen/living/dining room dominates the bungalow, with bi-folding doors opening out to the garden.

The ground floor also hosts a double bedroom, which could be turned into a lounge, and a family bathroom, while the first floor is home to two further double bedrooms, one of which has sliding doors on to that rooftop balcony. There is also a second bathroom containing a Jacuzzi with shower.

Our photo gallery below gives you a snapshot of the property. For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/62339414

