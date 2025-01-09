ARC Peaks - Wildboarclough House on the edge of the Peak District is the perfect place for heritage tourists to unwind in style (photo: Independent Cottages)

Do you have a special birthday or anniversary coming up that you would love to spend with a large group of relatives and friends in the Peak District?

Impress your guests by booking a stay at a renovated Grade II Georgian property on the edge of the National Park which sleeps up to 30, has its own yoga studio, heated swimming pool and croquet lawn.

ARC Peaks – Wildboarclough House offers a cinema room with a roaring fire to snuggle up next to as you watch a feelgood film, a bar area where you can converse over a delicious cocktail and a peaceful courtyard in the centre of the property that bridges its outdoor and indoor spaces.

Alfresco kitchens include premium pizza ovens and a South African-style ‘Braai’ barbecue, as well as a wood-fired Swedish hot tub for 10 and a firepit perfect for toasting marshmallows.

Immerse yourself in nature by seeing wild trout leaping from the River Dane which envelops the property. You can also seek a moment of solitude in the orchard and take a seat at its stone table for outdoor dining.

Apart from having the beautiful Peak District countryside with its rugged dales, dense forest and open moorland on your doorstep, you’re only a 16-minute drive from the market town of Macclesfield which has a planetarium and cosy pubs. And if you want to fill your days with activities, the village of Wildboarclough offers horse riding and golf. ARC Peaks – Wildboarclough House is a former printworks, known as The Old Post Office, which has been part of the Peak District landscape for roughly 200 years. The property has been thoughtfully renovated to preserve its distinct character and heritage features while giving in a modern edge.

The architects and designers involved in its restoration heavily incorporated the Yakisugi art form - which is thought to be the first known example of this in Europe - involving strengthening the property’s wooden skeleton through charring.

Launched to the market in 2024, the property is available to rent as a holiday home with Independent Cottages.

You’ll need to dig deep if you want to live the high life. Stays at ARC Peaks – Wildboarclough House start from £6,829 for seven nights, with short breaks available from £2,821 per night during the off-peak season, and from £3,041 per night during peak season (a two-night minimum stay is required for all short breaks).

Having splashed out on the perfect place to stay in the Peak District, you will be on trend as a heritage tourist when you explore an area that is rich in history. Data shows that day trips to heritage sites and destinations across the country nearly doubled between 2019 and 2023.

Matthew Fox, the CEO of Independent Cottages, (independentcottages.co.uk) shared that the growing interest in visiting heritage sites around the country is one of the best ways to save “at risk” heritage buildings: “It’s not all just about discovering Britain’s past, it’s about securing the future of these at-risk historic buildings as well,” he said. “As more people across the country seek to connect with British history, it’s breathing life into these properties, which promise more meaningful and enlightening experiences, connecting you more deeply with the country’s heritage and the parts they had to play in it.”

Find out more about Arc Peaks – Wildboarclough House and enquire to book at www.independentcottages.co.uk/peak_district/arc-peaks---wildboarclough-ouse-ref6759