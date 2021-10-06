The house on Rose Avenue, Calow, has been rebuilt from top to bottom to create a stunning showhome, the features of which are illuminated by natural light flooding through the large windowed gable.
There is an integral single garage while a large hardstanding area provides parking space for several vehicles.
The rear garden is beautifully landscaped.
On sale for £575,000, this immaculate property is marketed by Dales and Peaks.
1. Landing
Natural light floods into the home through large windows.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Dining kitchen
Sit down to home-cooked meals in this stunning open-plan Karl and Benz dining kitchen which has double integrated ovens and induction hob.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Living and dining kitchen
The open-plan layout is big enough to incorporate a comfy sofa where diners can relax after eating.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Hallway
A glass and oak balustrade reflects natural light in the grand galleried entrance hallway
Photo: Zoopla