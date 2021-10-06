This striking house on Rose Avenue, Calow, is on the market for £575,000

Stylish four-bedroom showhome near Chesterfield has a designer kitchen and five bathrooms

Looking for a stylish home that has the wow factor? This four-bedroom detached house near Chesterfield boasts a bespoke designer kitchen, five bathrooms and a surround sound system throughout the whole property and garden.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 6th October 2021, 10:57 pm

The house on Rose Avenue, Calow, has been rebuilt from top to bottom to create a stunning showhome, the features of which are illuminated by natural light flooding through the large windowed gable.

There is an integral single garage while a large hardstanding area provides parking space for several vehicles.

The rear garden is beautifully landscaped.

On sale for £575,000, this immaculate property is marketed by Dales and Peaks.

1. Landing

Natural light floods into the home through large windows.

2. Dining kitchen

Sit down to home-cooked meals in this stunning open-plan Karl and Benz dining kitchen which has double integrated ovens and induction hob.

3. Living and dining kitchen

The open-plan layout is big enough to incorporate a comfy sofa where diners can relax after eating.

4. Hallway

A glass and oak balustrade reflects natural light in the grand galleried entrance hallway

