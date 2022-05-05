Stunningly pretty old farmhouse and grounds for sale in Derbyshire village

Wisteria and Virginia creeper adorn the front of the stone built property, that stands in about 1.53 acres.

There's an orchard too, with fruit and nut trees, rhubarb and wild berries.

Entry to a four-car garage is through the original carriage arch of a stone barn, built around 1729. This barn retains original troughs, high pitched roofing, windows and stable doors.

Amber Lane farm house dates back to 1733, with original stone mullions and sills, and exposed beams. Old cattle feeding hooks are still attached to beams in the lounge.

Carefully extended over years, the property has a feature open staircase to the first floor with four bedrooms, and a main bathroom.

With the hallway, and ground floor cloakroom, is a modern farmhouse kitchen, with a stone tiled floor, an Aga cooker and glass splash back. An original serving hatch is an enduring feature to one wall that opens to the lounge.

The feature staircase with oak treads, and chrome and glass balustrade, rises to a half level from an inner hallway, to open out to a lovely rear terrace, while stairs continue to the first floor gallery landing.

A secret door behind the inner hallway's book shelves gives access to a private study with sash windows and under floor heating.

There are many features within the lounge, from exposed stone walls and ceiling beams, to timber and stone window mullions. The wood effect tile floor is heated from beneath. An open fire grate to the working chimney has a stone surround, and seating within the chimney recess, with a leaded window above.

Voile curtaining shades the dining area, with its triple doors to a terrace. Sash windows look over the front gardens.

A first floor master bedroom suite offers a fitted dressing room with under floor heating, through to a luxurious en-suite shower room.

Two of three further bedrooms also have impressive en suite facilities, and there's a plush main bathroom with a white four piece suite.

The front of the property has a lawned flower garden screened by tall evergreens, with woodland, stream and grassy areas to the side of the drive.

A sun terrace is an ideal sitting out spot, for al fresco dining or just enjoying the sun in an area sheltered by plants. Another side garden contains a summer house.

Amber Lane Farmhouse, Slack Hill, Ashover, is for sale for £975,000 with William H Brown, Chesterfield. Call 01246 204492 for further information.

1. Glorious gardens bordered by dry stone walls Woodland with daffodils and bluebells, and a natural stream form part of the stunning grounds and gardens. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

2. The kitchen with diner This sizeable kitchen with fitted units has an Aga cooker and a serving hatch to the lounge as a relic of days gone by. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

3. Character combined with comfort A stone fireplace and beams within this room that has doors out to the gardens. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales

4. A 'secret' home office or study, with a view This room is ideal as a quiet study or an office, but could be used as a snug or library or similar....its door is hidden behind a bookcase. Photo: William H Brown Photo Sales