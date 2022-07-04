Beautifully presented and generously sized, the four-bedroom, detached property can be found on Langwith Drive in the sought-after village of Langwith.
And after checking through our photo gallery, you may well think that the asking price of £330,000-plus by estate agents Burchell Edwards represents a bargain.
The home is done to a high specification throughout, particularly on the ground floor, which comprises an entrance hallway, lounge, open-plan kitchen/diner with internal access to the garage, utility room and downstairs toilet.
To the first floor are four good-sized bedrooms, including one with en suite facilities, and a spacious family bathroom.
Outside, you will find a paved driveway leading to the garage, both offering off-street parking space, plus an attractive and enclosed, low-maintenance back garden, which features a large lawn and paved seating area.
Langwith Drive is close to popular schools, local amenities, bus routes and road links, not to mention open countryside.
Once you’ve had a look at our photos, feel free to visit the Zoopla website here for more information.