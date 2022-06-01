This fine period home, spanning three storeys and sitting on a plot of almost half an acre, at Station Road, Southwell is on the market with a guide price of £1.25 million with estate agents Alasdair Morrison and Partners.

Stunning £1.25 million Georgian home just over the Derbyshire border

It would cost you £1,250,000 - but living in this stunning Grade II listed Georgian home just across the Derbyshire border would be many people’s idea of bliss.

By Richard Silverwood
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 8:07 am

On the doorstep of Southwell Minster, the five-bedroom, three-storey detached house can be found at Greet Lily Mill on Station Road, close to Westgate.

It is on the market with a guide price of £1.25 million with estate agents Alasdair Morrison and Partners, who say it has been “exceptionally well maintained and lovingly modernised by the present owners”.

The property retains many of its original features, including sash windows and beam ceilings, and it sits in an elevated position on a substantial, private plot of almost half an acre.

The ground floor includes an entrance porch, entrance hall, living room, sitting room, breakfast kitchen, dining room, amazing family room or garden room, designed by an architect, boot and coat room, pantry, rear inner lobby and cloakroom. There is even access, from the entrance hall, to a cellar.

The first-floor accommodation comprises a landing, the master bedroom with a large en suite bathroom, two more double bedrooms and a shower room. The other two double bedrooms can be found on the third floor.

Outside, electric double gates lead to wonderful, formal lawned grounds, while a driveway guides you to a double garage. There are also large patio areas and storage sheds.

It’s a fine period home that has to be seen to be believed, so give yourself a taster by flicking through our photo gallery. More information can be found on the Zoopla website here.

1. Stylish living room

We begin our tour of the Southwell property in the stylish living room, which boasts a log burner with slate hearth. There's a sash window to the front and a multi-pane, glazed panel window to the side.

Photo: Zoopla

2. Comfort guaranteed

A second shot of the living room, which oozes comfort. Other features include a beamed ceiling, wall lights and a radiator.

Photo: Zoopla

3. Sitting room

On the other side of the entrance hall, opposite the living room, is this sitting room. It features a beamed inglenook with stone hearth, fireside cupboards and drawers, a beam ceiling, plate rail and wall lights. A sash window faces the front of the house.

Photo: Zoopla

4. Dining room

Settle down for a cosy family meal in this dining room, which has oak flooring and a fireplace with stone hearth. Added bonuses are a coat and boot store with shelving, and a pantry with stone steps down, a cold slab and shelving.

Photo: Zoopla

