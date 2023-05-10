Wait until you see this! It might appear to be a small and plain end-terrace, but in fact, it is a stunning four-bedroom cottage that has undergone a “no expense spared” renovation.

Lea Cottage is set in a peaceful village location, on Lea Lane, just over the Derbyshire border in Selston and, notwithstanding the facelift, many of its original features have been retained.

The upshot is a unique and wonderful family home, worth every penny of the £250,000 guide-price tag that it has appeared on the market with via estate agents eXp UK (East Midlands).

Highlights include a master bedroom with a balcony that offers superb countryside views, a hand-made kitchen, underfloor heating, sound-proofed walls and also a lovely private, secluded garden with shed or outhouse, feature pond, patio and a hot tub area.

Take a tour with our photo gallery below and discover a ground floor dominated by an open-plan living space that includes a sitting room, dining area and kitchen with bi-folding doors opening out to the garden. There is also a utility area and downstairs shower room.

To the first floor, you will find all four bedrooms and ladder-access to a loft, where the property’s boiler, installed only a year ago, is housed.

Once you’ve checked out our photos, feel free to visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64471702 for more information, including a floor plan.

1 . Balcony at the rear Before we step inside the cottage, here is a view from the private garden at the rear, showing the balcony from the master bedroom that provides stunning countryside views. The garden also features a raised, decked seating area and a partly enclosed hot-tub zone. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Open-plan kitchen/diner with living space The first room we look at is this open-plan kitchen/diner with living space. A porcelain tiled floor has underfloor heating. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Feature fireplace A feature of the open-plan living area at Lea Cottage is this feature gas fireplace with brick surround. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Cosy and relaxing Put your feet up in front of the telly in this cosy and relaxing part of the open-plan family living area in the £250,000 cottage. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales