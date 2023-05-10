News you can trust since 1855
Welcome to Lea Cottage, part of a pleasant row of terraced cottages on Lea Lane in Selston. It is on the market with a guide price of £250,000 with estate agents eXp UK (East Midlands).

Stunning four-bedroom cottage that has undergone a “no expense spared” renovation

Wait until you see this! It might appear to be a small and plain end-terrace, but in fact, it is a stunning four-bedroom cottage that has undergone a “no expense spared” renovation.

By Richard Silverwood
Published 10th May 2023, 09:41 BST

Lea Cottage is set in a peaceful village location, on Lea Lane, just over the Derbyshire border in Selston and, notwithstanding the facelift, many of its original features have been retained.

The upshot is a unique and wonderful family home, worth every penny of the £250,000 guide-price tag that it has appeared on the market with via estate agents eXp UK (East Midlands).

Highlights include a master bedroom with a balcony that offers superb countryside views, a hand-made kitchen, underfloor heating, sound-proofed walls and also a lovely private, secluded garden with shed or outhouse, feature pond, patio and a hot tub area.

Take a tour with our photo gallery below and discover a ground floor dominated by an open-plan living space that includes a sitting room, dining area and kitchen with bi-folding doors opening out to the garden. There is also a utility area and downstairs shower room.

To the first floor, you will find all four bedrooms and ladder-access to a loft, where the property’s boiler, installed only a year ago, is housed.

Once you’ve checked out our photos, feel free to visit the Zoopla website at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/64471702 for more information, including a floor plan.

Before we step inside the cottage, here is a view from the private garden at the rear, showing the balcony from the master bedroom that provides stunning countryside views. The garden also features a raised, decked seating area and a partly enclosed hot-tub zone.

1. Balcony at the rear

Before we step inside the cottage, here is a view from the private garden at the rear, showing the balcony from the master bedroom that provides stunning countryside views. The garden also features a raised, decked seating area and a partly enclosed hot-tub zone.

The first room we look at is this open-plan kitchen/diner with living space. A porcelain tiled floor has underfloor heating.

2. Open-plan kitchen/diner with living space

The first room we look at is this open-plan kitchen/diner with living space. A porcelain tiled floor has underfloor heating.

A feature of the open-plan living area at Lea Cottage is this feature gas fireplace with brick surround.

3. Feature fireplace

A feature of the open-plan living area at Lea Cottage is this feature gas fireplace with brick surround.

Put your feet up in front of the telly in this cosy and relaxing part of the open-plan family living area in the £250,000 cottage.

4. Cosy and relaxing

Put your feet up in front of the telly in this cosy and relaxing part of the open-plan family living area in the £250,000 cottage.

