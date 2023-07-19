An 18th century mill near Ashover that has been converted into a distinctive unique family home with original beams and wheels still in place is on the market for £1.25million.

Fallgate Mill, a five-bedroom barn conversion, is set in 1.2 acres of grounds containing woodland, gardens and a stream. The Grade II property has several date stones ranging from 1734 to 1781.

Sally Botham Estates Ltd, who are handling the sale, says: “A truly unique and individual property standing in a delightful rural position on the outskirts of the popular village of Ashover, set in a peaceful tranquil backwater, this stunning former flour mill has been imaginatively converted to a superb and distinctive family home.”

The living accommodation has been designed around the existing mill workings and offers four double bedrooms, two family bathrooms, spacious first floor sitting room with office space, ground floor dining kitchen, utility room and office/bedroom with en-suite.The property has its own holiday let/annex, which is detached from the main property and has a tiered garden. Its bespoke fitted kitchen, double bedroom and shower en-suite makes it perfect as an additional investment or for relatives.

There is planning consent for a garden room extension to the main property.

Fallgate Mill is advertised on the Zoopla website. For further details, contact Sally Botham Estates on 01629 347625.

1 . Fallgate Mill Planning permission is in place for a garden room to be added to Fallgate Mill. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Dining kitchen The dining kitchen boast original beams, stone flagged floor and mill workings with an arched window revealing the waterwheel and another window through which an original mill shaft can be seen. Contemporary kitchen units have a pine finish and are set beneath an ironstone grey surface with matching splashback. There are wall mounted open display shelves and an island unit with matching work top. An electric Aga cooker, extra large fridge freezer and 12 place setting dishwasher are contained within the layout. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining kitchen Original mill workings of a cast iron wheel and wooden drive wheels are at one end of the dining kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Original feature The exterior water wheel can be viewed from the kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales