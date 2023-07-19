Stunning converted mill with original wheels and beams near picturesque Derbyshire village is a head-turner at £1.25million
Fallgate Mill, a five-bedroom barn conversion, is set in 1.2 acres of grounds containing woodland, gardens and a stream. The Grade II property has several date stones ranging from 1734 to 1781.
Sally Botham Estates Ltd, who are handling the sale, says: “A truly unique and individual property standing in a delightful rural position on the outskirts of the popular village of Ashover, set in a peaceful tranquil backwater, this stunning former flour mill has been imaginatively converted to a superb and distinctive family home.”
The living accommodation has been designed around the existing mill workings and offers four double bedrooms, two family bathrooms, spacious first floor sitting room with office space, ground floor dining kitchen, utility room and office/bedroom with en-suite.The property has its own holiday let/annex, which is detached from the main property and has a tiered garden. Its bespoke fitted kitchen, double bedroom and shower en-suite makes it perfect as an additional investment or for relatives.
There is planning consent for a garden room extension to the main property.
Fallgate Mill is advertised on the Zoopla website. For further details, contact Sally Botham Estates on 01629 347625.