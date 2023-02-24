Striking, stylish house on the market for just under half a million pounds

Striking on the outside, stylish on the inside, there are few more eyecatching properties on the local market than this four-bedroom stunner, which even has its own pond.

Close to the prized area of Berry Hill, just over the Derbyshire border in Mansfield, the semi-detached family home boasts a unique appearance that earns a price tag of just under half a million pounds, at £490,000, with estate agents BuckleyBrown.

Surrounded by trees, providing an excellent degree of privacy, the Lindhurst Lane house is accessed via an electric gate, which leads to a tarmac driveway offering ample off-street parking space.

The impressive ground floor has two reception rooms, a snug and a living room, that offer an abundance of versatility, while the large kitchen/diner is a real showstopper. All four excellent bedrooms can be found on the first floor, where there is also a shower room.

Outside, a spacious and established back garden contains a lawn, decked seating area and that pond, the jewel in the crown.

1 . Let's start in the snug There is no better place to start our tour of the Lindhurst Lane house than the snug, one of two impressive reception rooms. Its oak floor, decorative panelling and open fire with suround help to create a warm and cosy space. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

2 . Natural light A wealth of natural light flows through the snug thanks to a large window that faces the front of the property. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

3 . Put your feet up The snug is the perfect spot to relax and put your feet up in front of the fire and the big-screen TV. The double doors, which you can see in the photo, lead into the kitchen. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales

4 . Sublime living room The living room is the property's second reception room. It is a bright and sublime space which features triple aspect windows, oak flooring, vertical radiators and three skylights. Photo: BuckleyBrown Photo Sales