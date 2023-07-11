Station Master's House with beautiful gardens and panoramic views on edge of Derbyshire town is on the market for £1.1million
Station Master’s House at Station Road, Bakewell is on the market for £1,100,000 and offers potential buyers a four-bedroom semi-detached property set in gently sloping landscaped gardens.
Immaculated presented throughout, the accommodation includes a spacious dining kitchen and attached conservatory, sitting room, family bathroom and additional shower room.
The beautiful gardens contain three ponds, two greenhouses, an organic orchard with a variety of fruit trees and seating areas to enjoy the views across the valley. CCTV and wildlife cameras placed around the garden are included in the sale.
There is a large detached garage at the side of the house and off road parking on the driveway.
The freehold property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For more details, contact the estate agent Bagshaw Residential on 01629 347217.