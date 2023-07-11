Enjoy panoramic views of Bakewell from this elegant home in an idyllic location on the edge of the town.

Station Master’s House at Station Road, Bakewell is on the market for £1,100,000 and offers potential buyers a four-bedroom semi-detached property set in gently sloping landscaped gardens.

Immaculated presented throughout, the accommodation includes a spacious dining kitchen and attached conservatory, sitting room, family bathroom and additional shower room.

The beautiful gardens contain three ponds, two greenhouses, an organic orchard with a variety of fruit trees and seating areas to enjoy the views across the valley. CCTV and wildlife cameras placed around the garden are included in the sale.

There is a large detached garage at the side of the house and off road parking on the driveway.

The freehold property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For more details, contact the estate agent Bagshaw Residential on 01629 347217.

1 . The Station Master's House, Bakewell The semi-detached property looks out over gently sloping gardens. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Dining kitchen The spacious kitchen is divided into two areas. The main dining kitchen has a large island incorporating a gas hob with extractor over and a circular sink. Eye-catching features in this room include a log burner and exposed ceiling beam. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen Located off the dining kitchen is a further kitchen area with fitted units incorporating an integrated dishwasher and an electric oven. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Conservatory This delightful room has underfloor heating and French doors opening on to the garden. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales