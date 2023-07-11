News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Station Master's House with beautiful gardens and panoramic views on edge of Derbyshire town is on the market for £1.1million

Enjoy panoramic views of Bakewell from this elegant home in an idyllic location on the edge of the town.
By Gay Bolton
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:35 BST

Station Master’s House at Station Road, Bakewell is on the market for £1,100,000 and offers potential buyers a four-bedroom semi-detached property set in gently sloping landscaped gardens.

Immaculated presented throughout, the accommodation includes a spacious dining kitchen and attached conservatory, sitting room, family bathroom and additional shower room.

The beautiful gardens contain three ponds, two greenhouses, an organic orchard with a variety of fruit trees and seating areas to enjoy the views across the valley. CCTV and wildlife cameras placed around the garden are included in the sale.

There is a large detached garage at the side of the house and off road parking on the driveway.

The freehold property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For more details, contact the estate agent Bagshaw Residential on 01629 347217.

The semi-detached property looks out over gently sloping gardens.

1. The Station Master's House, Bakewell

The semi-detached property looks out over gently sloping gardens. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The spacious kitchen is divided into two areas. The main dining kitchen has a large island incorporating a gas hob with extractor over and a circular sink. Eye-catching features in this room include a log burner and exposed ceiling beam.

2. Dining kitchen

The spacious kitchen is divided into two areas. The main dining kitchen has a large island incorporating a gas hob with extractor over and a circular sink. Eye-catching features in this room include a log burner and exposed ceiling beam. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Located off the dining kitchen is a further kitchen area with fitted units incorporating an integrated dishwasher and an electric oven.

3. Kitchen

Located off the dining kitchen is a further kitchen area with fitted units incorporating an integrated dishwasher and an electric oven. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This delightful room has underfloor heating and French doors opening on to the garden.

4. Conservatory

This delightful room has underfloor heating and French doors opening on to the garden. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:DerbyshireBakewellStation RoadZooplaCCTV