A stunning country house near Matlock where modern nursing founder Florence Nightingale is believed to have spent her formative years is on the market for £1,850,000.

The Grade II listed 17th century property has ten bedrooms, a separate cottage, a former farmhouse and outbuildings, a 2.5-acre garden and five acres of paddock. Potential buyers have the option to buy a further six acres of paddock.

A fabulous Georgian frontage greets visitors on arrival at the main house where a wealth of original features and character exist within and co-habit with the comforts of modern living.

The house has been renovated and upgraded in recent years with particular attention to the roof, electrical and plumbing systems.

All the bedrooms are ensuite, there are two good sized reception rooms, an exceptionally spacious dining room and generous commercial style kitchen.

Florence Nightingale is believed to have spent time in this splendid house which was owned by her family when they lived in Lea during the early 19th century.

Currently let as a successful holiday home with bookings throughout the year, the property would equally be ideal as a wedding venue or substantial family home. Much of the furnishings, chandeliers, wall decorations and bedding, crockery, cutlery etc are available by negotiation.

The attached cottage offers ideal accommodation for housekeeping staff or dependent relatives. There are three en-suite bedrooms, one of which is on the ground floor, a living room and a kitchen.

A large two-storey stone built former farmhouse is adjacent to the house and is ripe for conversion to further accommodation, events venue, leisure suite, workshop or work from home space, subject to planning consent.

There is a good range of former farm buildings which provide storage, stabling or garaging.

A large flagged terrace at the rear of the house is ideal for entertaining and leads on to an area of garden with a large ornamental pond. There is a walled former kitchen garden and a driveway with parking space.

The five-acre paddock is across the road from the front of the main house.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Sally Botham Estates Ltd. Call 01629 347528.

1 . Georgian frontage The property, which was historically owned by Florence Nightingale's family, was built in the early 17th century with the magnificent Georgian frontage added during the mid 1700s. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Rear view The flagged terrace at the immediate rear of the main house is ideal for entertaining. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Aerial view The property includes a former farmhouse adjacent to the main house, a cottage, outbuildings and a paddock across the road. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales