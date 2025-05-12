Splash out on Maple View, Starkholmes Road, Matlock and you can swim to your heart’s content. On the market for £850,000, this modern stone-fronted family home was built around 1990.
The principal accommodation includes two traditional reception rooms, kitchen and ancillary rooms on the ground floor. There are four bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor where there is also a large games room currently housing a full size snooker table (not included in the sale price) which is readily converted to provide additional bedroom space. Adjoining the house is a garden/leisure room with a sauna, shower room and access to the indoor pool house.
A first-floor self contained flat, which has a private access from the opposite side of the house, is ideal for independent family members or visiting guests.
Attractive manageable gardens contain informal lawns and a patio. There is a generous double garage with work bench and parking for up to four cars.
Maple View is listed for sale on Zoopla and is marketed by Fidler Taylor, call the agent on 01629 701356.