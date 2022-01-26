Spectacular views of Derbyshire countryside from this superb family home

For £425,000, the spacious, well-maintained, detached property could be yours after a quick call to Matlock-based estate agents, Sally Botham Estates, to organise a viewing.
South Wingfield is an attractive, historic Derbyshire village that is even named in the Domesday Book. It sits about three miles from Alfreton and six miles from Matlock.
This Birches Lane house is surrounded by countryside, but has easy access to a number of towns, including Chesterfield and Mansfield, which is 13 miles away.
The ground floor features a sitting room, a family room or drawing room, dining room, kitchen and WC.
Upstairs, as well as three double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, there is a fourth bedroom or office, and a family bathroom.
Outside, you will find plenty of room for off-street parking, thanks to a driveway and a double garage. There also gardens and patio areas at the front and back of the property.
