Spectacular illuminated winter trail near Mansfield is a sure-fire hit

Visitors young and old are sure to be wowed by a spectacular after dark light trail which has opened at Hardwick Hall.

The captivating light trail weaves a 1.5-kilometre long route around the grounds at the historic hall – ending in a stunning video light show beamed onto the side of the 425-year-old Grade I-listed building.

Visitors are welcomed into a courtyard by ‘Bess’ the original owner of Hardwick Hall where mulled wine and festive street food stalls cook up tasty treats.

They are then invited a lit-up archway onto the trail, which begins with a stroll around a garden filled with glitter balls.

From there, it is a trail around the grounds, with highlights including 3D projections, light tunnels, a wishing tree, interactive light play and animated characters.

As well as spotting the fairies, attempting to play a Christmas tune on hand-bells was a particular highlight, as well as the chance to control spotlights shining historic figures on the side of the hall – which is a lot more difficult than it sounds.

In previous years the Luminate event has been at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate, Margam Park in South Wales and Coombe Abbey Park.Daniel Maycock, one of the organisers said: “It’s a historic building with such character, perfect for an enchanting light trial. The event is something new and different for the area, we hope most people won't have seen anything like it before."

Brona Doyle, Hardwick Hall visitor operations and experience manager, said: “We are excited to be working with Luminate to create a new magical, intimate and immersive winter light trail inspired by Hardwick's history, people and collections. Wrap up, relax and enjoy this new experience with friends and family at this special time of year.”

Tickets for the trail – which runs until Christmas Eve, from 4.30pm daily – are now on sale at luminate.live

1. NMAC-09-12-22-luminate (2).jpg Luminate is now open at Hardwick Hall. Photo: Jon Ball

2. Projection The trail ends with a stunning projection on the side of the Grade I-listed building. Photo: Jon Ball

3. NMAC-09-12-22-luminate (13).jpg Visitors can have the chance to control character spotlights on the side of Hardwick Hall. Photo: Jon Ball

4. In Control Eight-year-old Rebecca Ball enjoys controlling a spotlight as part of the attraction. Photo: Jon Ball