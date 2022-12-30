If you’re looking to move in the New Year and are seeking a four-bedroom home with a good degree of privacy, then a house in Wingerworth is well worth checking out.

The bay fronted property at Nottingham Drive sits at the centre of 120m of well maintained, mature private gardens - that’s over 20m longer than the height of Big Ben! This spacious home is set back 40m from the street so makes it the perfect place to bring up your family in peace and enjoy the secluded gardens without being disturbed or overlooked.

On the market for £525,000, the house has prompted this comment from estate agent The Avenue UK: “What started out as an impressive post war three bedroom home has been thoughtfully extended and improved over time. It’s now a spacious and versatile four bedroom home that’s ideally equipped to cope with our busy modern lives.”

A stylish and modern kitchen flows through to the dining room to create an open plan, sociable space. A large conservatory has been added which gives views out to the 50m south facing back garden. A two-storey extension to the side of the house has created space for the fourth bedroom and bathroom and added a garage.

An outbuilding in the mature garden is currently used as an office but with light and power could be perfect as a TV room, home gym or kids den.

The property’s current owner has already had an offer accepted on their next home so there is a short onward chain, the agent states on the property website Zoopla.

For further information, call The Avenue UK on 01216 590841.

