Spacious family home on sale for £365,000 near Chesterfield town centre has a modern kitchen and air-conditioned bedrooms

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:08 BST
A four-bedroom family home close to Chesterfield town centre and with Chesterfield College on its doorstep is priced at £365,000 for a quick sale.

The detached property at Manor House Court, which is off Sheffield Road, has a modern kitchen, a master bedroom with ensuite, air conditioning in two of the bedrooms, a family bathroom and a downstairs wc.

Marketing agent Purplebricks describes the house as having spacious and well thought out living accommodation across two floors.

A private garden with patio, lawn and a raised deck area is at the rear of the house. There is off-road parking and a detached garage.

The detached family house on Manor House Cour, just off Sheffield Road, has a garage and off-road parking space.

1. First look

The detached family house on Manor House Cour, just off Sheffield Road, has a garage and off-road parking space.

The large kitchen has solid oak worktops, Shaker style units, a Belfast sink and is equipped with an integrated dishwasher and a premium range cooker. A utility room offering extra storage, space for two appliances and plumbing for a washing machine is adjacent to the kitchen.

2. Modern design

The large kitchen has solid oak worktops, Shaker style units, a Belfast sink and is equipped with an integrated dishwasher and a premium range cooker. A utility room offering extra storage, space for two appliances and plumbing for a washing machine is adjacent to the kitchen.

The formal dining room is great for dinner parties.

3. Dinner time

The formal dining room is great for dinner parties.

A dedicated office space set-up is great for people who work from home or have to study.

4. Home working

A dedicated office space set-up is great for people who work from home or have to study.

