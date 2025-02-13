The detached property at Manor House Court, which is off Sheffield Road, has a modern kitchen, a master bedroom with ensuite, air conditioning in two of the bedrooms, a family bathroom and a downstairs wc.

Marketing agent Purplebricks describes the house as having spacious and well thought out living accommodation across two floors.

A private garden with patio, lawn and a raised deck area is at the rear of the house. There is off-road parking and a detached garage.

1 . First look The detached family house on Manor House Cour, just off Sheffield Road, has a garage and off-road parking space.

2 . Modern design The large kitchen has solid oak worktops, Shaker style units, a Belfast sink and is equipped with an integrated dishwasher and a premium range cooker. A utility room offering extra storage, space for two appliances and plumbing for a washing machine is adjacent to the kitchen.

3 . Dinner time The formal dining room is great for dinner parties.

4 . Home working A dedicated office space set-up is great for people who work from home or have to study.