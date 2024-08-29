Spacious family home in Chesterfield on doorstep of Holmebrook Valley Country Park
This property will tick all the boxes for families looking for a spacious home in Chesterfield.
The detached property, which is on the doorstep of Holmebrook Valley Country Park, has a substantial garden that offers a play area for children and relaxation space for grown-ups.
Interior accommodation includes a modern kitchen, separate dining room, a lounge and a conservatory.
There is a family bathroom, an en-suite serving the master bedroom and a downstairs wc.
A garage attached to the house has internal access, provides additional storage or parking space and is approached via a private drive.
1. Stylish kitchen
A modern kitchen equipped with contemporary appliances and plenty of storage, offering a practical and stylish space for cooking. Photo: Purplebricks
2. Relaxation time
The bright and spacious lounge is perfect for family relaxation and entertaining. Photo: Purplebricks
3. Well placed
Conveniently located next to the lounge, the dining room is ideal for family meals and dinner parties. Photo: Purplebricks
4. Garden view
Admire the garden throughout the seasons from the comfort of this lovely conservatory. Photo: Zoopla
