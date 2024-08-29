The property at Oldridge Close, Chesterfield is set back from the road with a private drive in front of it.The property at Oldridge Close, Chesterfield is set back from the road with a private drive in front of it.
Spacious family home in Chesterfield on doorstep of Holmebrook Valley Country Park

By Gay Bolton

Published 29th Aug 2024

This property will tick all the boxes for families looking for a spacious home in Chesterfield.

Marketing agent Purplebricks says the house at Oldridge Close is ‘the perfect blend of modern living and ample space, making it an ideal choice for families.” Offers in the region of £450,000 are invited.

The detached property, which is on the doorstep of Holmebrook Valley Country Park, has a substantial garden that offers a play area for children and relaxation space for grown-ups.

Interior accommodation includes a modern kitchen, separate dining room, a lounge and a conservatory.

There is a family bathroom, an en-suite serving the master bedroom and a downstairs wc.

A garage attached to the house has internal access, provides additional storage or parking space and is approached via a private drive.

A modern kitchen equipped with contemporary appliances and plenty of storage, offering a practical and stylish space for cooking.

1. Stylish kitchen

A modern kitchen equipped with contemporary appliances and plenty of storage, offering a practical and stylish space for cooking. Photo: Purplebricks

The bright and spacious lounge is perfect for family relaxation and entertaining.

2. Relaxation time

The bright and spacious lounge is perfect for family relaxation and entertaining. Photo: Purplebricks

Conveniently located next to the lounge, the dining room is ideal for family meals and dinner parties.

3. Well placed

Conveniently located next to the lounge, the dining room is ideal for family meals and dinner parties. Photo: Purplebricks

Admire the garden throughout the seasons from the comfort of this lovely conservatory.

4. Garden view

Admire the garden throughout the seasons from the comfort of this lovely conservatory. Photo: Zoopla

