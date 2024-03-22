'Spacious and charming' bungalow on Derbyshire border offers delightful village views across open ields

Set back from Nottingham Road, the three or four-bedroomed, detached property can be found on a mature plot that extends to 0.37 of an acre and boasts delightful village views across open, adjoining fields.

Offers of more than £400,000 are being invited by Alfreton-based estate agents Savidge & Brown, who describe the extended bungalow as “superb, spacious and charming”.

Take a look for yourself via our photo gallery below and step inside to find an entrance hall, lounge, sitting room, dining kitchen, dining room, three double bedrooms, family wet room and en suite bathroom. The dining room can be converted into the fourth bedroom if required.

Outside, marvel at wonderful, mature gardens with lawns, a greenhouse, mature trees and shrubs, plus a double garage and a good-sized driveway for off-street parking.

For more information, including a floor plan, visit the Zoopla website here.

