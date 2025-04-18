Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council:

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brierley Wood track from district boundary to Birch Hall Golf Club, Unstone: Removal of four dead trees, three of which have partially fallen creating unsafe conditions.

18 Station Road, Brimington: Oak tree to be reduced in size, lift up four metres and reduce crown.

41 Gregory Close, Brimington: Full pollard of one tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find out what planning applications have been submitted for your neighbourhood.

27 Packers Row, Chesterfield: Refurbishment of existing timber shopfront. Illuminated fascia sign and illuminated double sided traditional hanging sign.

4 Matlock Road, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension with a flat roof.

Applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

Hurst House, 11 Abercrombie Street, Chesterfield: Crown lift one beech tree by drive to approximately 4.5m from ground level, crown lift sycamore/maple tree by bend to approximately 2.5m from ground level. Unconditional permission.

7 Abbeyhill Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield: Single storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 Whitecotes Park, Chesterfield: Remove large phototropic limb on an ash tree, lightly raise crown over Whitecotes Lane. Conditional permission.

Land to eastern side of junction with Station Road and Windmill Way, Brimington: Group of sycamore trees require 5m crown lift and 25% crown thin. Conditional permission.

Carberry Wood, 7 Oakfield Avenue, Chesterfield: Demolition of the existing garage and existing bungalow roof removed to allow for first floor extension over, together with a single storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.

75 Highland Road, New Whittington: Crown lifting work on 10 trees. Conditional permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

29 Sherbourne Avenue, Newbold: Erection of a detached garage. Conditional permission.

27 Brooklyn Drive, Brockwell, Chesterfield: Two storey rear extension. Conditional permission.

36 Brookside Bar, Chesterfield: Erection of an open sided car shelter and pergola. Conditional permission.

24 Healaugh Way, Chesterfield: Crown lifting, crown thinning (30%) and crown reduction of three lime trees. Refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Croft Farm, 1 Hungerhill Lane, Stonedge, Ashover: Extension to dwelling.

St Lawrence Parish Church, Hackney Lane, Barlow: Pruning of various trees.

26 Pentland Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Fell one rowan tree.

The Old Windmill, Matlock Road, Span Carr, Ashover: Replacement external stair, replacement flue serving solid fuel appliance and new foul drainage treatment plant to replace existing septic tank. Listed building consent for this work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dry Hurst Farm, Alicehead Road, Ashover: Agricultural buildings to cover two existing collecting yards.

8 Kestrel Court, Holmewood: Garage conversion with removal of garage door and installation of new window.

Amber Hill Farm, Amber Lane, Slack, Ashover: Steel framed agricultural building for rearing calves.

Rosings, Hundall, Apperknowle: Two storey front extension.

Hall Farm, Green Lane, Cutthorpe: Erection of an agricultural building to house livestock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land to the east of Wood Cottage, Harper Hill, Wingerworth: Siting of six shepherds huts for overnight guest use, external decking areas, permeable grass-grid track, parking and turning areas, storage sheds, package treatment plant and soakaway, minor landscaping including the introduction of a wildlife pond and associated works.

Storage 2000, Matlock Road, Wessington: Construction of a new vehicle service workshop.

Applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

Park Cottage, Palterton Lane, Sutton Scarsdale: Reduce height of four trees. Unconditional approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

99 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield: Pollard one willow tree to approximately 4m from ground. No objection.

Covered reservoir, Ford Road, Marsh Lane: Prune mixture of ash, cherry trees and hedgerow. Approved.

Land adjacent the east side of 119 Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth: Fell one ash tree. Conditionally approved.

Dale House Farm, Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Lawful development certificate for existing alterations to an extension to form residential annex. Certificate issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fox And Goose Inn, Main Road, Wigley, Chesterfield: Lawful development certificate for existing small stone and render walls at the entrance to the car park for the purposes of housing entrance signage. Certificate issued.

93 Sitwell Street, Eckington: Demolition of existing single storey side extension and erection of new two storey side extension. Conditionally approved.

Crown Inn, Main Road, Higham, near Alfreton: Alterations to listed building. Conditionally approved.

Lees Hall Farm, Barlow: Listed building application to carry out work to reveal and restore fireplace on western wall of the first floor south-western bedroom, including removal of gypsum plaster using needle gun technique and modern brick work and installation of hearth. Conditionally approved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9 Highgate Lane, Dronfield: Loft conversion to include new roof (ridge raised) re roofing part of first floor plus external cosmetic upgrading and landscaping. Conditionally approved.

Land to south of Green Acres, Langer Lane, Wingerworth: Installation of a ground mounted solar photovoltaic array together with associated infrastructure, stock fencing, access gates, CCTV, access tracks, on-site biodiversity net gain and associated works. Conditionally approved.

Land adjacent 62 Gosforth Lane, Dronfield: Erection of a self-build, two storey detached dwelling with basement and integral garage. Refused.

Applications submitted to Bolsover District Council:

30 Stinting Lane, Shirebrook: Conservatory to rear.

9A High Street, Whitwell: Alterations to elevations to increase window to door opening and removal of door canopy with door to window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buildhurst House, Sheffield Road, Barlborough: Porch to front elevation, ground floor side extension to form new kitchen area and alterations to existing dining room and kitchen to form new snug and dining room.

65 The Hill, Glapwell: SIngle storey extension to front and creation of a first floor to go from a bungalow to a house.

29 Buckthorn Close, Bolsover: Erection of summerhouse in garden to be used as a holistic business.

16 Birchen Holme, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Single storey wrap around extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

13 Mansfield Road, Hillstown: Two storey rear extension to the rear to provide two additional one bedroom flats.

Applications decided by Bolsover District Council:

43 Church Street, South Normanton: Use as a children’s day nursery. Certified lawful.

26 Low Common, Barlborough: Single storey extension to the front. Granted conditionally.

35 Birchwood Lane, South Normanton: Single storey rear extension to existing dwelling. Granted conditionally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1 Elm Close, Bolsover: Change of use of four bedroomed detached house to six bedroomed assisted living property, single storey extension to front and two storey side and rear extension. Refused.

Land north of 14 to 36 Harvester Way, Clowne: Retrospective change of use to equestrian and siting of two wooden field shelters. Refused.