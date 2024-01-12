​These are the latest planning applications submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

​247 Newbold Road, Newbold Chesterfield: Two storey rear and side extension.

Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Royal Hospital, Chesterfield Road, Calow: Discharge of conditions regarding external lighting and landscaping in relation to an application for the construction of a new mental health facility and landscaping, groundworks, parking and access arrangements.

133 Station Road, Brimington: Variation to condition regarding approved plans to amend window sizes and placements in relation to the demolition of an existing lean-to and the erection of a single storey rear extension.

Planning applications in north Derbyshire.

Applications decided at Chesterfield Borough Council:

St Peter and St Paul School, Hady Hill, Hady, Chesterfield: Removal of one beech tree and one sycamore tree and the removal of hanging branches from an ash tree. Conditional permission.

10 Spencer Avenue, Woodthorpe, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield: Garage conversion and replacement of flat roof with a pitched roof. Conditional permission.

Spire House, Spire Walk, Chesterfield: Installation of new bin store, AC plant equipment and general plant equipment. Conditional permission.

3 Water Meadow Lane, Upper Newbold, Chesterfield: Residential development of three detached bungalows. Conditional permission.

Middle Farm, Rectory Road, Duckmanton: Retrospective change of use of unused agricultural land into caravan storage. Conditional permission.

Land to the north of Northmoor View, Brimington: Discharge of condition regarding surface and foul drainage proposals in relation to an application for up to 150 houses. Discharge of planning condition.

Plans submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

Land to the north of Stretton Road, Morton: Installation and operation of a renewable energy generating station comprising of ground-mounted photovoltaic solar arrays together with inverter transformer units, BESS units, control house, substation, onsite grid connection equipment, storage containers, site access, access gates, internal access tracks, secureity measures, other ancillary infrastructure, landscaping and biodiversity enhancements.

St John The Evangelist Church, Ridgeway Moor, Ridgeway: Tree works as per schedule covered by NEDDC Tree Preservation Order.

Barlow Lees Farm, Barlow Lees Lane, Barlow: Retrospective application for the retention of a modified existing field access from Barlow Lees Lane to land associated with Barlow Lees Farm.

The Olde Barne, Broadgorse Farm, Matlock Road, Walton, Chesterfield: Change of use of the existing barn to office space with parking.

Meadow View, Seanor Lane, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield: Single storey rear extension with raised patio area, whole dwelling rendered and removal of chimney.

7 New Street, Morton: Porch extension to front, single storey extension to rear with first floor extension over existing rear extension.

Springfield, Top Road, Calow: Two storey rear/side wraparound extension.

Rose Cottage, Church Lane, Morton: Single storey side and rear extension with a new porch to the front.

2 Crawshaw Mews, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single storey side extension and extension of existing decking.

Brindwood House, Millthorpe Lane, Holmesfield: Lawful development certificate for a proposed garage.

1 Woodland Avenue, Shirland: Modification to single garage to form a double garage.

Sunset View, Main Road, Stretton: Single storey rear extension.

Land approximately 600ft north-east of Grand View, High Lane, Ridgeway: Agricultural building on existing farmers field.

Applications decided at North East Derbyshire District Council:

59 Cutthorpe Road, Cutthorpe: Single storey flat roof side extension to create a utility room. Conditionally approved.

Woolley Farm, Badger Lane, Woolley Moor, Alfreton: Variation of condition regarding approved plans for inclusion of garage doors and PV panels to house 1 to 4 in relation to application for residential development of seven dwellings. Conditionally approved.