Snap up this three-bedroom family home in two acres of land near Ashover for £650,000

This three-bedroom property, which is on the market for £650,000, could make your dream come true.

Alfreton House, on Ashover Road, Woolley Moor, is described on the property website Zoopla as an “attractive and beautifully appointed detached family home.”

The spacious and light living accommodation includes a large breakfast kitchen, two reception rooms and a master bedroom with ensuite. Electrics in the property have recently been upgraded.

A patio with canopy overlooks a pond and a lawned garden.

The large driveway provides ample parking space.

To find out more about Alfreton House, call the estate agent Dales and Peaks on 01246 567540.

