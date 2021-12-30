Alfreton House on Ashover Road, Woolley Moor, is up for sale for £650,000.

Snap up this three-bedroom family home in two acres of land near Ashover for £650,000

Would you love to live in a detached house surrounded by two acres of land in a picturesque village on the edge of the Peak District National Park?

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 4:45 pm

This three-bedroom property, which is on the market for £650,000, could make your dream come true.

Alfreton House, on Ashover Road, Woolley Moor, is described on the property website Zoopla as an “attractive and beautifully appointed detached family home.”

The spacious and light living accommodation includes a large breakfast kitchen, two reception rooms and a master bedroom with ensuite. Electrics in the property have recently been upgraded.

A patio with canopy overlooks a pond and a lawned garden.

The large driveway provides ample parking space.

To find out more about Alfreton House, call the estate agent Dales and Peaks on 01246 567540.

1. Kitchen

Light coloured furniture, wall and base units enhance the spacious feel of the property.

2. Lounge/diner

A carved fireplace surround is a focal point of the well-lit lounge which leads into the open plan dining area.

3. Sitting room

Natural light floods into this room and is reflected in the light-coloured decor and furnishings.

4. Master bedroom

Fitted wardrobes, overhead cupboards and freestanding units keep clothes and personal possessions out of sight.

