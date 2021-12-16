Six-bedroom house with self-contained annex, barn and acres of land in rural setting at Bolsover is on the market for £799,950

The six-bedroom house on Oxcroft Lane is on the market for £799,950.

On the property website Zoopla , the listing says that the accommodation has been ‘generously extended by the current owners to include a large lounge/diner with a log burner, a heated conservatory, breakfast kitchen, ground floor WC, office, a further reception area, and ground floor family bathroom’.

The house has four double bedrooms, two of which are master bedrooms, and two single bedrooms.

Outside there is a double garage plus other open-fronted undercover parking for up to three vehicles.

The lawns/gardens are well maintained and have a large patio area.

For more details, contact Wilson Estate Agent online on www.wilsonestateagents.co.uk or call 01246 920804.

