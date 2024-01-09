News you can trust since 1855
Six-bedroom contemporary styled bungalow has detached mancave and is set in a secluded village location near Chesterfield

A six-bedroom property in a village near Chesterfield is the ideal home for a growing family – and there’s even a detached man cave for dad to escape to in the spacious garden.
By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Jan 2024, 13:08 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:08 GMT

On the market for £735,000, the dorma bungalow at Wirral Way, Longedge Lane, Wingerworth is in a secluded position and enjoys far-reaching countryside views across a nature reserve.

Contemporary styled accommodation includes a black gloss kitchen with breakfast bar, a grand lounge with open fireplace and log burner, two conservatories, three en suite shower rooms and a modern family bathroom.

The purpose-built man cave is fitted with lighting and power and is the perfect place for entertaining. This building offers several potential uses including office, gym, garden room, play room, beauty/nail salon or dog grooming parlour.

A new decked area has been added to the east facing rear garden where there is a rockery and planted borders.

There is gated driveway parking for several cars.

This property is featured on Zoopla and marketed by Pinewood – Chesterfield. For further details call 01246 398035.

The detached bungalow at Wirral Way has a gated driveway with parking space for several vehicles.

1. Secluded location

The breakfast kitchen has black hi-gloss wall, drawer and base units with LED plinth lighting, granite work surfaces, upstands and breakfast bar. Integrated appliances include a dishwasher, microwave, electric double oven and gas hob with extractor over, microwave and American style fridge freezer (available by separate negotiation).

2. Breakfast kitchen

The lounge has a wood burner set in a brick inglenook fireplace and a second ornamental fireplace. French doors lead to a conservatory.

3. Lounge

Overlooking the gardens, this lovely conservatory has built-in storage/bookcase.

4. Conservatory off lounge

