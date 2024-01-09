Six-bedroom contemporary styled bungalow has detached mancave and is set in a secluded village location near Chesterfield
On the market for £735,000, the dorma bungalow at Wirral Way, Longedge Lane, Wingerworth is in a secluded position and enjoys far-reaching countryside views across a nature reserve.
Contemporary styled accommodation includes a black gloss kitchen with breakfast bar, a grand lounge with open fireplace and log burner, two conservatories, three en suite shower rooms and a modern family bathroom.
The purpose-built man cave is fitted with lighting and power and is the perfect place for entertaining. This building offers several potential uses including office, gym, garden room, play room, beauty/nail salon or dog grooming parlour.
A new decked area has been added to the east facing rear garden where there is a rockery and planted borders.
There is gated driveway parking for several cars.
This property is featured on Zoopla and marketed by Pinewood – Chesterfield. For further details call 01246 398035.