Chesterfield

Six affordable businesses and retail properties for sale in Chesterfield for £60,000 or less

Every fancied owning your very own business? Well, that dream could turn into a reality.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 26th November 2021, 4:07 pm

Here’s six unique businesses that are currently up for sale in Chesterfield, as per Zoopla. See any you like?

1. Ox Close, Market Street

This tattoo parlour is currently up for sale for offers of around £5,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

2. Bridge Street Industrial Estate

A former hot food takeaway, this property is listed for £19,995.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

3. Church Lane, Heath

A unique property to this list - a roadside cafe! Its current for sale price stands at £24,950.

Photo: -

Photo Sales

4. Fish & Chips, S40

Once a fish and chip shop, now it can be whatever you want it to be. It's listed for £35,000.

Photo: -

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 2