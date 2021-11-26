Six affordable businesses and retail properties for sale in Chesterfield for £60,000 or less

Here’s six unique businesses that are currently up for sale in Chesterfield, as per Zoopla. See any you like?
1. Ox Close, Market Street
This tattoo parlour is currently up for sale for offers of around £5,000.
2. Bridge Street Industrial Estate
A former hot food takeaway, this property is listed for £19,995.
3. Church Lane, Heath
A unique property to this list - a roadside cafe! Its current for sale price stands at £24,950.
4. Fish & Chips, S40
Once a fish and chip shop, now it can be whatever you want it to be. It's listed for £35,000.
