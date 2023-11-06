Site manager wins second Seal of Excellence award for Ashberry Homes development in Ripley

A site manager has won a Seal of Excellence award for the quality of his work at Ashberry Homes’ development in Ripley for the second year running.

Ashley Chell received the prestigious accolade from the National Home Building Council (NHBC) for his exceptional work at Amber Rise – where Ashberry Homes, part of the Bellway group, is building 143 homes off Whiteley Road.

The NHBC Pride in the Job competition was created over 40 years ago to showcase best practice in the industry, and to reward those who consistently meet the highest standards in construction and site management.

The 34-year-old from Leicestershire is one of just 19 winners of the award in the NHBC East region this year. The Seal of Excellence is the second stage of the Pride in the Job Awards, with Ashley already having received a Quality Award in the first stage of this year’s competition.

Ashley Chell - Seal of Excellence award

Ashley said: “I am elated to have won another Seal of Excellence award for the work I have done at Amber Rise. It is the second year in row I have received this accolade for this development and it speaks volumes about the very high standards we all adhere to at the site.

“It’s all about teamwork but as the site manager the buck stops with you and you have to lead from the front, to set the right example. At Ashberry Homes, the ethos is that only the best is good enough for the customers and luckily the whole team is on board with that philosophy.

“I was absolutely delighted to win the Seal of Excellence award at Amber Rise in 2022 but to win it two years in a row was a tall order. We had hit the heights but then had to try to maintain that level. The combined efforts of the fabulous site team saw us retain that momentum and refuse to accept a drop in quality and we got our just rewards.”

Lee Wilkinson, Construction Director at Ashberry Homes, said: “Ashley is known for his strong work ethic and exacting standards which have served him well in his role as a site manager. His dedication, enthusiasm and attention to detail have inspired the team at Amber Rise to create a first-class development where the customer comes first.

“The NHBC Pride in the Job awards represent the highest accolade that a site manager can win, and rewards those who demonstrate technical knowledge, strong leadership qualities and excellent organisational skills. Ashley has all of those qualities and more and we are grateful that he has produced a collection of exceptional homes at Amber Rise.”

Now in its 43rd year, Pride in the Job is one of the most highly regarded competitions in the housebuilding industry, recognising site managers who demonstrate excellence in building homes of the highest quality.