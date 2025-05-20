Silentnight's answer to menopause symptoms if they are stopping you sleeping

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 20th May 2025, 11:38 BST
On average, women experiencing menopause symptoms lose 2.5 hours of sleep each night, and with the UK experiencing such hot conditions at the moment, these symptoms are amplified.

​(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

If you are one of the thousands, if not millions, of women suffering then we may have the answer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Silentnight has created its Restore collection with this is mind, featuring a selection of products specifically curated with cooling properties to soothe you throughout the night.

Silentnight's answer to menopause symptoms if they are stopping you sleeping.placeholder image
Silentnight's answer to menopause symptoms if they are stopping you sleeping.

Silentnight has now introduced new products to the range, including the innovative Cooling Gel Mattress Pad and refreshing Cooling Mattress Protector.

To find out more and to get your hands on these items visit Silentnight.

Related topics:Silentnight
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice