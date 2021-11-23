Seven affordable houses for sale: cheapest houses for sale in the Peak District for under £150,000

Have you ever dreamed of owning a house in the Peak District? If so, why not take that dream and turn it into a reality?
Here’s seven potentially affordable properties that may catch your eye.
1. Dinting Vale, Glossop
This semi detached house in Glossop requires refurbishment, but is the cheapest house on the list with a starting auction price of £100,000.
2. Woodhead Road, Tintwistle
This property is similar to the last one, in that it's for sale via an auction and will need updating when bought. The starting price in the auction will be £125,000 and is for cash buyers only.
3. Chapel Street, Glossop
Another property in Glossop, this terraced house is valued at £135,000.
4. Lightwood Road, Buxton
This two bedroom terraced house in Buxton is priced at £135,000.
