Chapel-en-le-Frith, Peak District.

Seven affordable houses for sale: cheapest houses for sale in the Peak District for under £150,000

The Peak District is notorious for its astronomical houses prices – but here’s a few that may be within your price range.

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 1:23 pm

Have you ever dreamed of owning a house in the Peak District? If so, why not take that dream and turn it into a reality?

Here’s seven potentially affordable properties that may catch your eye.

1. Dinting Vale, Glossop

This semi detached house in Glossop requires refurbishment, but is the cheapest house on the list with a starting auction price of £100,000.

2. Woodhead Road, Tintwistle

This property is similar to the last one, in that it's for sale via an auction and will need updating when bought. The starting price in the auction will be £125,000 and is for cash buyers only.

3. Chapel Street, Glossop

Another property in Glossop, this terraced house is valued at £135,000.

4. Lightwood Road, Buxton

This two bedroom terraced house in Buxton is priced at £135,000.

