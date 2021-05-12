‘Sensational’ Chesterfield family home has been fully renovated and remodelled

Estate agent Doorsteps.co.uk, in its listing on property website Zoopla says the home is “ideally set back from the consistently exclusive Ashover Road in the sought-after area of Old Tupton”.

It says the “extremely desirable three/four-bedroom, detached property has been completely renovated and remodelled to the highest possible standards to provide a sensational family home”, while space at the front and rear “llows for a variety of extension opportunities”

Ground-floor highlights include the large open-plan kitchen/lounge/diner, with luxurious kitchen and plenty of space, utility room and study/fourth bedroom, while the first floor boasts three double bedrooms, one ensuite and the family bathroom. There is also “a vast loft space which spans the entire width of the property”.

To the front of the property is a large garden and space to park several cars, while the rear garden features a large natural stone patio and beautiful raised sun-patio, “which provides a perfect setting for late evening drinks, while taking in the last of the setting sun”.

1. Front garden The front entrance boasts established flowerbeds lining a driveway which approaches the main house. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Front garden Further planted borders and hedging surround and shelter the large front lawn, which has scope for a variety of uses. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge Ample floor-to-ceiling storage in the lounge area. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Open-plan kitchen/dining/lounge Open fire with Carrara marble hearth in the lounge area. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo