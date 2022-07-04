The substantial historic building, believed to date back to the 18th Century, was converted into two homes in the 1970s, and Deborah Cavendish, the mother of the current Duke of Devonshire, lived in one half until her death in 2014.

See inside late Dowager Duchess of Devonshire’s house planned to become Chatsworth’s ‘second house’

The Grade II listed home of the late Dowager Duchess of Devonshire could be returned to its original state to become the ‘second house’ of the Chatsworth Estate and the future home for members of the noble family.

By Julia Rodgerson
Monday, 4th July 2022, 2:14 pm

The Old Vicarage, is an attractive fourteen room, eight bedroom stone building with parts dating back to the 18th century.

An application to convert numbers 1 and 2 The Old Vicarage, in Jap Lane, Edensor, back into a single dwelling has been submitted to the Peak District National Park Authority by the Chatsworth Settlement Trust.

1. The Old Vicarage

Proposed alterations to the property include changes to the fuel shed to form a staff room and cloakroom, the installation of a lift to make the house suitable for old age, construction of a shed for storage within the yard and alterations to form a bedroom suite for the owners with separate dressing and bathrooms for each.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. The Old Vicarage

The proposal is to reunite the two properties as one dwelling that can serve as the second house on the Chatsworth Estate. Pictured is the dining room

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. The Old Vicarage

Proposed alterations to the property include changes to the fuel shed to form a staff room and cloakroom, the installation of a lift to make the house suitable for old age, construction of a shed for storage within the yard and alterations to form a bedroom suite for the owners with separate dressing and bathrooms for each. Pictured is the drawing room.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

4. The Old Vicarage

The late Duchess of Devonshire moved to No.1 in the absence of any dower house at Chatsworth. She carried out minor alterations and transformed the garden under Patrick James. The house has been tenanted since Duchess Deborah died in 2014.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales
ChatsworthPeak District National Park Authority
Next Page
Page 1 of 3