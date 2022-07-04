See inside late Dowager Duchess of Devonshire’s house planned to become Chatsworth’s ‘second house’

The Old Vicarage, is an attractive fourteen room, eight bedroom stone building with parts dating back to the 18th century.
1. The Old Vicarage
Proposed alterations to the property include changes to the fuel shed to form a staff room and cloakroom, the installation of a lift to make the house suitable for old age, construction of a shed for storage within the yard and alterations to form a bedroom suite for the owners with separate dressing and bathrooms for each.
Photo: submit
2. The Old Vicarage
The proposal is to reunite the two properties as one dwelling that can serve as the second house on the Chatsworth Estate. Pictured is the dining room
Photo: submit
3. The Old Vicarage
Proposed alterations to the property include changes to the fuel shed to form a staff room and cloakroom, the installation of a lift to make the house suitable for old age, construction of a shed for storage within the yard and alterations to form a bedroom suite for the owners with separate dressing and bathrooms for each.
Pictured is the drawing room.
Photo: submit
4. The Old Vicarage
The late Duchess of Devonshire moved to No.1 in the absence of any dower house at Chatsworth. She carried out minor alterations and transformed the garden under Patrick James. The house has been tenanted since Duchess Deborah died in 2014.
Photo: submit