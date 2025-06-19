Schoolgirl’s showhome photograph takes centre stage at Chellaston development

By Charlotte Hardy
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:37 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 16:40 BST
The work of schoolgirl photographer Willow has been given pride of place on the wall of the sales office at a housing development in Chellaston in Derbyshire.

A picture taken by the year 10 pupil from Chellaston Academy has been reproduced on canvas and is on public display in the sales centre at Ashberry Homes’ Chellaston Fold development, off Snelsmoor Lane in the village.

The 15-year-old’s atmospheric photograph, taken in the kitchen area of the Aster showhome at the development, was chosen as the best picture in a competition organised by Ashberry Homes.

The developer had challenged 17 year 10 students from the school to take photographs during a visit to the site in March.

From left: Olivia Jones, art teacher at Chellaston Fold, with student Willow and Ashberry Homes sales advisor Michael Palethorpe in the kitchen that inspired Willow’s winning entry.placeholder image
Willow got to see her winning work on the wall of the sales office when she was invited to the development on Thursday 12 June along with Olivia Jones, an art teacher at Chellaston Academy.

Sales advisor Michael Palethorpe welcomed Willow and Olivia to the development and presented Willow with a £150 gift voucher as her prize for winning the competition.

Willow said: “I feel quite speechless to be honest but incredibly pleased by what I have achieved and seeing my work on display made me feel very proud. I feel really excited for my future and inspired by the creative industry that I might one day work in."

Catherine Callcut, Subject Lead of Art at the school, said: “It has been such a wonderful opportunity for the school and the art department to work with Ashberry Homes and the team at the Chellaston Fold development on this exciting venture. Not only have we been able to work within the local community but it has also given our GCSE year 10 students a real insight into the professional world of photography.

Chellaston Academy student Willow with the canvas reproduction of her photograph which has been put on display in the sales office at Ashberry Homes’ Chellaston Fold development in Chellaston.placeholder image
“For the staff, seeing Willow's work on display was so rewarding. It's not something that we often get to see but to have the work professionally printed, on a large scale and displayed to the public was quite inspiring. It really gave us one of those 'teacher moments' to know that we were part of the process and the creative journey that Willow had been on.”

Teresa Bronson-Blackham, Sales Manager at Ashberry Homes, said: “It was wonderful to welcome Willow to Chellaston Fold so she could see her fantastic photograph reproduced in canvas on the wall for everyone to see.

“The quality of the entries we received from the students was extremely high but Willow’s photograph really stood out from the rest.

“Taken from behind a plant in the dining area of the Aster showhome, the shot provides an eye-catching and unique perspective of the room, looking out through the green foliage to the kitchen area beyond. We absolutely love it and Willow should be incredibly proud of the shot.”

