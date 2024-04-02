Scenic village in the heart of the Peak District named among the poshest places to live in the UK – based on house prices and scenery

Baslow and Bubnell has been named as one of the country’s most desirable villages – based on house prices, lifestyle and scenic charm.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:53 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 14:34 BST

The Telegraph has revealed Britain’s poshest villages, with Baslow and Bubnell one of the 48 places across the UK to have featured in their list.

With exclusive research provided by Savills, Telegraph Money has ranked Britain’s most desirable villages, based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and aesthetic appeal.

These 15 photos show why Baslow and Bubnell were rated so highly – is there anywhere else in Derbyshire that you think should have been included?

Baslow and Bubnell were named among the poshest villages across the country.

1. Baslow and Bubnell

Baslow and Bubnell were named among the poshest villages across the country.

The Telegraph said that part of the village’s ’posh appeal’ was its proximity to Michelin-starred restaurants.

2. Proximity to great restaurants

The Telegraph said that part of the village's 'posh appeal' was its proximity to Michelin-starred restaurants.

The area was also recommended for its independent boutique shops.

3. Shopping options

The area was also recommended for its independent boutique shops.

Chatsworth House, one of the Peak District’s most iconic and historic landmarks, is also located near Baslow and Bubnell.

4. Chatsworth House

Chatsworth House, one of the Peak District's most iconic and historic landmarks, is also located near Baslow and Bubnell.

