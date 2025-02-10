Savings on available homes at Derbyshire development

David Wilson Homes is offering house hunters an exclusive chance to save on Stamp Duty and secure significant deposit contributions on homes ready to move into at its Drakelow Park development in Drakelow.

Located on Marley Way off Walton Road, Drakelow Park offers a collection of traditional three, four, and five bedroom homes, ideal for property seekers in search of a spacious and well-connected new home.

With a number of properties available that are ready to move into, including the popular four bedroom Avondale style home, prospective buyers have the opportunity to make a move before the Stamp Duty deadline at the end of March.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Drakelow Park continues to be one of our most popular sites and, with these fantastic offers on the homes ready to move into, it’s a great time for buyers to secure their new home before the Stamp Duty change at the end of March.

A typical street scene at Drakelow Park in Drakelow, Derbyshire

“Our Part Exchange service has helped more than 60% of our residents make a smooth move into the area, and we’re excited to show potential buyers around these beautiful homes.”

David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme is designed to make moving house stress-free for buyers who already own a property. Under the scheme, the housebuilder acts as a guaranteed buyer for the buyer’s existing home, removing the hassle of estate agents and property chains.

Buyers can receive a fair market value offer for their home, allowing them to focus on moving into their new property without the worry of delays or sales falling through.

The popular towns of Burton-on-Trent, Lichfield, and Tamworth are a short drive away from the development, and the nearby road and rail links make it an ideal choice for commuters.

A living room in a typical Avondale style home

For more information on the homes available at Drakelow Park, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

Alternatively, for a wider range of homes available across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Derbyshire.