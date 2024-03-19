Rykneld Homes wins regional award for community work

Housing provider's Community Involvement Team celebrating after EEM Award success
Rykneld Homes has won a regional award for its extensive community work.

The housing provider’s Community Involvement Team were named winners of the EEM Building Communities Awards’ Best use of an EEM Charitable Donation category at the annual ceremony on Friday night.

Entries were judged by an expert panel with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the housing and construction industry.

Rykneld Homes Community Involvement Team

Projects that helped the team secure success include BMX sessions, holiday hunger schemes, kurling clubs and cooking lessons.

Heather Summers, Head of Neighbourhoods at Rykneld Homes, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Community Involvement Team - they thoroughly deserve to have their efforts recognised.

“The award shows that the EEM judges recognised just how important their work and dedication is to our customers and demonstrates our continued commitment to build thriving and engaged communities.”

The award recognises the impact of a host of community initiatives managed by Rykneld Homes aimed at:

  • Improving people's health (both physical and mental)

  • Bringing the community together and reducing social isolation

  • Improving opportunities for children and young people

  • Enhancing the environment

  • Tackling unemployment

  • Reducing anti-social behaviour

  • Encouraging volunteering