Rykneld Homes urges customers to report repairs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rykneld Homes is urging customers to report repairs directly, after receiving reports of door knockers encouraging North East Derbyshire residents to start legal claims against the housing provider.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callers are providing residents with information about lodging disrepair claims.

Dan Crossley, Director of Property Services at Rykneld Homes said: “Disrepair claims can be costly for customers and for us and often don’t result in the desired outcome for either party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our repairs record is excellent and we have a robust complaints process in place in the unusual event that customers are unhappy with a repair.”

Repairs can be reported to Rykneld teams 24/7.

Latest stats show that more than 98% of repairs requested by Rykneld Homes customers are resolved within set timeframes. The figures relate to emergency, urgent, and routine repairs reported to customer care teams by tenants.

Dan added: “We are committed to ensuring all of our customers have safe, secure and well maintained homes.

“Our customer care and repairs teams work hard to help us achieve that and the latest figures we have demonstrate their dedication and commitment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers can report emergency repairs 24/7 via a dedicated phone number. Less urgent, or routine, repairs can be logged online for a Rykneld team to call back and arrange a suitable time for the repair to take place.

Timeframes set by the social housing provider mean that it aims to complete emergency repairs within one working day.

Urgent issues are concluded within five working days, and routine repairs within 45 working days.

Emergency repairs can include anything from gas leaks, suspected carbon monoxide, loss of heating or electricity or a window or door that cannot be secured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Urgent repairs are partial loss of water supply, rain coming through roof or walls, leaking waste and pipework.

Issues likely to be classed as a routine repair include minor internal floor, wall or ceiling finishes, central heating faults causing intermittent failure or a radiator leak that can be isolated.

The same set of data also reveals a 98.7% satisfaction rate for tenants who have called the customer contact team.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/RykneldRepairs